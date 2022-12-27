Forum: Deputies can get help to submit online reports to Office of the Public Guardian

We thank Madam Chung Sook Yee for her letter, “Allow court-appointed deputies to hire professionals to submit online reports” (Dec 19).

The Office of the Public Guardian Online System (OPGO) aims to provide greater ease and convenience for individuals to make a Lasting Power of Attorney and plan for their loved ones. For the submission of annual reports, OPGO has features to help deputies track expenses and monies received on behalf of the person without mental capacity.

Tool tips and guided filing in OPGO help deputies to provide the necessary information comprehensively. This is an improvement over the previous system with less structured data fields, which often required further clarifications and additional supporting documents from deputies.

Deputies may continue to engage third-party professionals such as accountants to prepare the information required, before reviewing, signing off and submitting their reports online using their Singpass accounts.

However, to ensure accountability, we do not allow deputies to delegate report submission to another person. In the case of joint deputyship, OPGO enables deputies to share relevant sections of the report with one another before a joint report is submitted.

The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) also conducts monthly workshops to guide deputies on their responsibilities, including the filing of online reports. Those who need help can contact the OPG on 1800-111-2222 or at enquiry@publicguardian.gov.sg

The OPG is committed to protecting the interests of persons lacking mental capacity, while simplifying the process for those charged with their care.

We thank Madam Chung for her feedback, and strive to continually improve our system, including the reporting requirements, to better serve the needs of all Singaporeans.

Regina Chang

Public Guardian

Office of the Public Guardian