Forum: Defer deployment of ERP 2.0 on-board unit till concerns are addressed

The ERP 2.0 has had much bad press even before it was launched, when “leaked” photos of the supposed prototypes appeared on social media.

The Straits Times article by senior transport correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe (Review: On-board unit for ERP 2.0 – the good, the bad and the ugly, April 19) raised some pertinent points.

I want to highlight a couple of relevant issues raised by the writer. The new on-board unit required to be installed in awkward locations makes access to the stored-value card inconvenient. Older motorists with less flexibility may not be able to bend over to access the stored-value card. This would be an issue at carparks which still require the driver to tap the stored-value card.

I also agree that the clunky touchscreen taking up space near the driver’s line of sight is a safety issue. Drivers can opt not to install the touchscreen but this creates some inconvenience, with the driver having to pair his smartphone with the unit.

What is most concerning to drivers is the safety issue. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) should be promoting road safety, not introducing installation of on-board devices that have safety implications.

As the authorities have no immediate plans to introduce mileage-based road pricing, can the deployment of ERP 2.0 be halted and delayed? With advancements in technology, it should be possible to further miniaturise ERP 2.0.

Can LTA consider deferring the wide deployment of ERP 2.0 until it has found the solution to further miniaturise the devices and address the concerns of motorists?

Lee Jee Cheng