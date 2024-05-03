Forum: Deeper look into risk of family abuse warranted after child’s death

I refer to the article “34½ years’ jail for man who used 2 kids as ‘punching bags’, caused death of daughter, 5” (April 30).

It was reported that the daughter died in the toilet in her home as her broken body finally gave up after two years of horrendous abuse. The abuse started in 2015 and her younger brother was also abused, but survived.

Could this death have been prevented and gaps be closed in the future? There were many red flags before the death of this young child. The children were in foster care in June 2014 but were returned to the father in early 2015 for care and custody. Their last contact with the Ministry of Social and Family Development was in May 2015.

Parents are responsible for caring for their children. It is every child’s right to feel secure and safe. My purpose in writing this letter is not to blame anybody but for us to learn from this tragic incident. Could there have been more follow-up and investigations through home visits and phone calls for clients like this father?

In this case, the man seeking help in 2016 to put up his children for adoption for fear of harming them out of frustration was a strong signal he was not coping well. Does such a case warrant a deeper look into the risk of family violence and abuse and can similar cases be prevented in the future?

No child should have to suffer such sadistic and cruel abuse that can lead to their death or traumatise them for life. Especially not from their parents.

Peggy Ong