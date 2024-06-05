Forum: Debate over Raffles statues shows colonialism is far from a neutral chapter in history

The recent unveiling of the third public statue of Sir Stamford Raffles has ignited a significant online debate, highlighting the complexities surrounding colonialism and its enduring legacy (‘Colonialism is not neutral’: Third public statue of Sir Stamford Raffles ignites online debate, May 31).

Raffles, often celebrated as the founder of modern Singapore, represented different things to different people. For some, he was a visionary leader whose policies laid the groundwork for Singapore’s transformation into a bustling metropolis. His contributions to the establishment of trade and infrastructure are seen as pivotal to the nation’s progress and prosperity. The statues of Raffles, in this view, symbolise the spirit of enterprise and development that continues to drive Singapore forward.

However, this narrative overlooks the darker aspects of colonial rule, which many argue cannot be sanitised by highlighting only its perceived benefits. Colonialism involved subjugation, exploitation and cultural erasure. Indigenous populations were often marginalised, and their resources exploited for the colonisers’ benefit. In the case of Singapore, colonial rule brought about significant social and economic changes, but it also entrenched racial hierarchies and social inequalities with long-lasting effects.

The installation of yet another statue of Raffles has therefore sparked a crucial conversation about how history should be remembered and commemorated. Critics argue that glorifying colonial figures through public monuments perpetuates a one-sided narrative that downplays the suffering and resistance of the colonised peoples. They advocate a more nuanced approach that acknowledges both the achievements and the atrocities associated with colonialism.

This debate is not merely academic; it has real implications for national identity and collective memory. Monuments and statues are powerful symbols that shape public consciousness and historical understanding. The decision to erect or remove them reflects broader societal values and priorities. In this context, the ongoing discussion about the Raffles statues underscores the need for a more inclusive historical narrative that respects diverse experiences and viewpoints.

As we grapple with our colonial past, it is essential to engage in open and honest dialogue about its legacy. This includes re-evaluating the figures we choose to honour in our public spaces and considering alternative ways to commemorate our history that do not gloss over its complexities.

The debate over the Raffles statues is a timely reminder that colonialism is far from a neutral chapter in history; it is a contested terrain that continues to shape our present and future.

Samantha Lim