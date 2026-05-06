Forum: Deal holistically with students with learning differences who end up being bullies

As schools strengthen disciplinary measures against bullying, it is important to recognise that the same students we seek to protect may, at times, also be those we discipline.

The recent discussions on strengthening measures against school bullying, as reported by the Ministry of Education, are timely and important. The move towards clearer and more consistent disciplinary frameworks gives schools much-needed structure, with its broader set of recommendations from the comprehensive review.

As we consider how these measures will be implemented, it is also important to recognise the different ways students experience bullying, and the factors that may shape both vulnerability and behaviour.

One group that warrants closer attention is students with learning differences, such as dyslexia. They are often more vulnerable to bullying. Difficulties with reading, processing, or keeping pace in class can make them stand out in ways they do not choose.

Over time, repeated experiences of struggle can shape how they are perceived by peers, and sometimes even by adults, leading to their being labelled, underestimated or excluded. The emotional impact of being misunderstood or looked down upon can be as significant as the learning difficulty itself.

Some of these students may also be among those who engage in bullying behaviours. This is not to excuse the behaviour, but to better understand it. Students dealing with frustration, low self-esteem, or difficulties with emotional regulation may express these through negative behaviours such as acting out, pushing boundaries or targeting others. In this sense, there is an overlap between those who are vulnerable to bullying and those who may engage in it.

Our response to bullying must hence remain holistic, and not overly centred on punishment alone. It is encouraging that the recommendations go beyond disciplinary measures to include better reporting systems, stronger school-home partnerships, and a whole-school approach to student well-being.

As these efforts move forward, greater clarity on how areas such as building inclusive cultures, supporting students with diverse learning needs, and strengthening social-emotional competencies can be implemented in practice would be helpful. These are inherently more complex areas that require sustained effort and strong buy-in across teachers, parents and support services.

Ultimately, we need an approach that holds students accountable for their actions, while also recognising and addressing the underlying factors that shape behaviour. That balance will be important if we want to create school environments that are not just safe, but genuinely inclusive for all learners.

Edmen Leong

Director of Specialised Educational Services

Dyslexia Association of Singapore