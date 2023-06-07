Forum: Cyclists pose danger to pedestrians on Orchard Road

I refer to the news report “Probation for teen whose speeding PMD hit jogger, injuring him” (June 1).

The report does not capture fully the dangers posed by an increased use of bicycles on crowded footpaths, especially along Orchard Road.

On any day, and in particular on weekends, cyclists can be seen weaving around pedestrians, and sometimes stopping suddenly to avoid collisions.

It is more hazardous on narrower paths around Tangs, Isetan Scotts and Lucky Plaza. These cyclists also do not dismount when using the congested pedestrian crossing between Paragon and Ngee Ann City.

A check on the Land Transport Authority website reveals some rudimentary rules and conduct about cycling, scooting and riding considerately in shared spaces, and a hyperlink to the Active Mobility Act.

It would appear that all paths are shared spaces. The maximum speed limit for a bicycle on footpaths is 10kmh. Imagine a bicycle travelling at that speed colliding with a child or an elderly person in front of Lucky Plaza. Public safety considerations should take precedence over convenience to cyclists.

LTA should consider explaining the rules more clearly on its website, with the Singapore Tourism Board also advising tourists of cycling rules in Singapore. LTA should also designate certain spaces to be pedestrian-only.

Tan Kah Heng