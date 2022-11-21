Forum: Customers can continue to tap PAssion Card to earn points

We thank Mr Alex Yeo for his feedback (Supermarket did not allow use of physical PAssion Card for rewards, Nov 18).

We apologise for Mr Yeo’s experience at our supermarket on Nov 14 and for any confusion caused. The correct communication should be that customers can continue to tap their PAssion Card to earn points.

In order to view and redeem these points, they will have to download the yuu app, register for an account and complete a one-time linkage to their PAssion Card.

Beyond April 2023, customers may also continue to tap their PAssion Card in our stores to earn yuu Points, as long as it is linked to their yuu account.

We encourage everyone to join the yuu Rewards Club to enjoy all the benefits and deals at DFI Retail Group stores, such as Cold Storage, Giant, Guardian and 7-Eleven, along with other retail outlets ranging from food and beverage to local attractions.

DFI is committed to training our store team members to communicate this important information to all PAssion Card holders, along with the support of our yuu ambassadors in-store. We thank all our customers for their patience and understanding as we continue to introduce the yuu Rewards Club for everyone to enjoy.

Customers who have further queries or concerns may also reach out to us on our customer service hotline 3129-8100.

Gwendolyn Cheong

Head of Corporate and Consumer Affairs

DFI Retail Group SEA