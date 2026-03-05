Forum: Cricket can help Singapore play and win on the global stage

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I agree with Vikram Khanna’s article, “ Whole new ball game: Singapore should tap cricket tourism ” (March 3), which highlights the strong opportunity cricket presents for Singapore as a sports-hosting destination. Singapore is well positioned to attract international cricket events, training camps and travelling fans.

However, for this opportunity to be truly meaningful and sustainable, Singapore should aim not only to host cricket tournaments, but also to participate, compete and shine in them.

Cricket is one of the world’s most followed sports, with billions of fans across the world. Major global tournaments such as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup generate immense interest, yet in Singapore, media coverage of these events remains limited. Greater visibility would help reflect the sport’s global importance and acknowledge the strong local interest it already enjoys.

On the ground, access to facilities remains a major constraint. Cricket grounds are few, oversubscribed and insufficient for growing participation. School fields are currently not available for cricket bookings through ActiveSG on weekends. This restricts training, grassroots development and youth engagement – all essential elements of a healthy sporting ecosystem.

Singapore has no shortage of cricketing interest. What is needed is a more supportive framework: improved access to grounds, flexible use of existing facilities, and consistent media recognition of global and local cricket.

By aligning sports tourism with participation and performance goals, Singapore can position itself not just as a venue for the world to visit, but as a nation that competes with confidence on the global stage.

Nilkanth Patil