Forum: Create a more inclusive society for special needs kids

When my son was first flagged as a potential case of developmental delay when he was two years old, it started a whole journey of learning and challenges that are still ongoing 10 years later.

We were fortunate that he could be supported by government-run programmes such as the Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children, and also that we could pay for additional speech and occupational therapy as recommended.

Schooling remains our biggest challenge as he falls between a special needs school such as Pathlight School and special education-oriented schools. He has been attending an international school and although the fees are significant, it is the only suitable option for him.

I am writing this letter because over the past 10 years, although we have met many dedicated teachers and therapists, we still face unpleasant and discriminatory views and policies whenever we try to enrol him in learning and extracurricular activities.

Over the years, he has been rejected by schools, enrichment classes and camps. In our latest bid to enrol him for a holiday camp run by an established company, we were asked to pay an additional $150 a day for a support coordinator for him. If we did not, there would be a chance that he would be asked to withdraw from the camp and the fees forfeited. All this was said clinically, just because I mentioned he has mild special needs.

This is just a snapshot of what parents with a child outside the so-called norm have to deal with. There is a big need for more educational options for children who are not mainstream.

I know the government agencies are working to improve things but for a country with Singapore’s resources, I hope that more can be considered for all the children who need more options and support. How about building more specialised schools instead of using available land mainly for more housing?

All children are precious and my son brings my family so much joy. Not all children come in a perfect bundle. Instead of just offering financial incentives, we need to create a society that is more inclusive for everyone, and give people more confidence to bring children into the world.

Wo Ming Hann