Forum: Consumers also play major role in ensuring food security

We thank Mr Liu Fook Thim and Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi for their letters and interest in the Singapore Food Agency’s (SFA) Retail Incubation Initiative (Better for local farms to sell produce directly to eateries and caterers, Nov 1; and Concentrate on preservation of vegetable freshness, Nov 4).

Consumers may be heartened to know that there are already eateries that source their ingredients directly from local farms. SFA has worked with these stakeholders to promote such partnerships and will continue to do so. Local farms should also take proactive steps to diversify their sales channels for greater resilience.

However, besides the food industry, consumers also play a major role in supporting local produce. The Retail Incubation Initiative is one way in which SFA works with retailers and local farms to promote locally farmed produce.

As more consumers purchase locally farmed eggs, vegetables and fishes, the local demand will keep our farms commercially viable and spur our farmers to become more productive. Strong local support will also encourage our farms to upscale their businesses and invest in technology and innovation so that they can increase their capability and capacity to produce more with less and in a sustainable manner.

Consumers can support locally farmed produce by looking out for the red SG Fresh Produce badges (https://www.sfa.gov.sg/

food-farming/sgfoodstory/

supporting-local-produce) displayed on the packaging of produce or next to them when shopping for groceries online or at the supermarkets.

Cheong Lai Peng

Senior Director (Industry Development and Community Partnership)

Singapore Food Agency