I live at Block 267 Pasir Ris Street 21, and there is an empty plot of land in front of my block.

Workers have been using this site for about a month now to carry out various works, causing a loud noise of banging and grinding metal. Should this sort of work be carried out in a public area near homes?

Shouldn’t it be done in a factory? The structure can then be transported for installation.

Neo Chin Huat