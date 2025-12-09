Forum: Consider holding Stanchart marathon at Punggol park and Coney Island

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

T he recent congestion at the finish line of the 2025 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon has prompted ongoing discussions about the event ( Stanchart Marathon hit by congestion issues at post-race zone, organisers issue apology , Dec 6).

The organiser usually stages its event at iconic tourist spots and the Central Business District areas in the hope of drawing large crowds and attracting international runners and visitors.

While these places may offer stunning views, this also means road closures, disruptions and inconveniences in the city.

The recent congestion issue is a wake-up call and underscores the need for the organiser to consider operational planning when designing future race venues.

One alternative venue is the Punggol Waterway Park and Coney Island in the north-east of Singapore, which would likely enhance the runners’ experience while minimising public disruption.

This trail offers a diverse landscape, from the waterfront paths with themed bridges leading to the natural forest trails of Coney Island. Many runners also prefer trails and grass, which are less impactful on the joints and bones, to running on roads.

With access via the Punggol Coast MRT station, public transport to the area is convenient, potentially reducing traffic issues on race day.

Osman V.P. Mohamed