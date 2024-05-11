Forum: Consider having door brushes in HDB flats to cut energy wastage

With Singapore facing rising temperatures due to global warming and the urban island heat effect, every effort must be made to reduce wasteful energy consumption in homes.

One simple yet effective way is to install door brushes on the main door and bedroom doors in HDB flats to seal the gap between doors and floors.

Door brushes not only improve energy efficiency by preventing cool air-conditioned air from escaping, but are also useful in stopping pests such as cockroaches and lizards from entering the house through the door gaps.

At only $7 to $8 each, they are inexpensive and can result in savings on electricity bills from more efficient cooling.

These are compelling reasons for HDB to consider making door brushes a standard provision in new Build-To-Order flats.

As Singapore intensifies its fight against climate change, small steps like this to cut energy wastage in homes can help contribute to the country’s sustainability goals.

Lim Jia Yi