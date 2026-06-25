Forum: Consider early intervention to help foreign workers before delayed salaries accrue

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T he reports on the growing number of migrant workers claiming unpaid wages are concerning. (Workers from third firm claim unpaid wages; all three firms share a director who has left S’pore, June 24)

Singapore has laws requiring employers to pay workers on time, and migrant workers have avenues for assistance through the various agencies. The swift response by these agencies to help the affected workers is commendable.

Nevertheless, this case raises questions about whether additional safeguards are needed to detect problems earlier. Many migrant workers may hesitate to report unpaid salaries promptly because they fear losing their jobs, hope their employers will eventually pay them, or are unfamiliar with the claims process.

Besides strengthening enforcement, it may be useful to enhance awareness among migrant workers of their rights, and the avenues available for them to seek assistance when salaries are not paid on time. This can be done through regular reminders and briefings in their native languages.

The authorities could also study the feasibility of an early-warning system that flags repeated salary payment delays. Such companies could then be subjected to closer monitoring before matters deteriorate further.

Strengthening preventive measures and improving awareness would help safeguard workers’ welfare while reinforcing Singapore’s reputation as a fair and responsible place to work.

Gabriel Chia