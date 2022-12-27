Forum: Consider castration as an alternative to raising caning age limit

I am gratified that President Halimah Yacob has weighed in on the cases of older men committing sexual crimes against children (Rapists above 50 should not be spared caning, timely to review law: President Halimah, Dec 19).

At the heart of the problem is the sexual desire of these men overriding their rational thinking and morals. It is unclear how much of this is due to nature (the natural wiring of their brain) or nurture (their upbringing and their environment).

While enhancing sentences for offences against vulnerable charges seems logical to combat this, I suggest that we also consider castration for offenders as a possible solution.

Castration could be chemical (which is temporary and can be time-limited) or surgical (which is permanent). Judicial discretion on using it could be exercised for first-time offenders. It could even be made a condition for parole.

Our learned jurists and medical professionals could study this method more deeply, as it is practised in other countries.

Lim Ee Koon (Dr)