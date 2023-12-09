Forum: Confusing Nutri-Grade labelling system on sugary drinks

I refer to the report “S’pore in minority of nations with no tax on sugar-sweetened drinks” (Dec 7).

Singapore’s initiative to promote healthier choices through the Nutri-Grade labelling system for sugary drinks, however, needs to be improved.

I am often confused by the Nutri-Grade labelling system on sugary drinks.

I have observed improper placements of Chinese proprietary medicine (CPM) remedy drinks at retail stores. For instance, two non-CPM drinks – Wong Lo Kat (Wanglaoji in pinyin) herbal tea and Jia Jia herbal tea – are understandably available among other beverages.

Only Wong Lo Kat carries the Nutri-Grade label.

But Three Legs Cooltopia Cooling Water, a sugary CPM drink, is placed in the regular drinks section instead of the medicinal product section. It has no Nutri-Grade label.

Currently, the Nutri-Grade label is mandatory for drinks graded “C” and “D”, to denote their higher sugar content.

To avoid confusion, perhaps the label should be made mandatory on all packaged drinks, regardless of the grade.

Inconsistencies in labelling and placement add to the challenges that consumers face in making informed and healthy choices.

Cheong Wing Kiat