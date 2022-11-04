Forum: Condo managements should resume in-person AGMs

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, management corporation strata titles have had to hold virtual annual general meetings (AGMs) in the past two years, following the Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) guidelines.

However, in its April 25 update, BCA allowed in-person AGMs to resume.

Despite this, the management committee at my condominium has decided to continue holding online meetings.

A virtual meeting is no substitute for an in-person one where those in attendance can understand clearly what is being presented, ask questions when in doubt, and interact and connect with their fellow subsidiary proprietors (SPs).

Many SPs in the estate do not have the know-how to attend online meetings. This limits participation by them in the management of their estate. Poor Internet connections have also hindered the online meetings.

An in-person meeting is easier to conduct.

Concerts and sports events like the Formula One race are now allowed.

BCA needs to amend its guidelines and make it mandatory that meetings are conducted in person, reverting to the pre-Covid-19 norms.

Chua Cheok Kwang