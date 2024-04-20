Forum: Concerns about legal implications of teachers using AI in classroom

Apr 20, 2024, 05:02 AM
Apr 20, 2024

As an English language teacher cum materials writer, I would like to comply fully with copyright obligations to ensure the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the classroom. These are some concerns I have.

Will new works such as reading comprehension texts and questions created using generative AI by teachers be protected by copyright?

Should there be copyright credit such as “This work was generated using (name of AI tool). Any copyright subsisting in this work is owned by (name).”?

When modifying existing works, should there be an acknowledgement similar to this: “This version was generated using (name of AI tool) and has been copied/made available to the students under the Copyright Act.”?

Irene Fong

