Forum: Comprehensive approach needed to tackle issue of MCs

As a clinical governance officer of a provider of online consultation services, I’d like to add to the discussion on medical certificates (MCs) (MOH to tighten rules on MCs after feedback on docs issuing them excessively or improperly, May 12).

Doctors want to keep patients well and return them to work as soon as possible. But we also do not want diseases like Covid-19 to spread in the workplace by people returning to work when they are inadequately rested.

In looking at the excessive issuance of MCs, we should take a comprehensive approach. The first step would be to engage the employees directly to uncover possible contributing factors.

Some of them might have difficulties at home, contributing to their stress and illness. For example, they could have caregiving duties for young children or elderly folk. Others might be facing issues at work, such as workplace bullying or discrimination.

If these issues could be highlighted and communicated to the doctors, it would help greatly in engaging these employees as well.

David Ang Kai Kok (Dr)