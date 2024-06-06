Forum: Community movie nights can foster kampung spirit among the young

On June 1, I attended Bishan Community Club’s movie night. This event, complete with unlimited popcorn, drinks, nachos and ice cream, was a delightful escape from the monotony of solitary viewing in the living room. Families, teenagers, young couples, and the elderly gathered under one roof, united by a shared love for cinema.

For my mother and uncles, the experience brought back fond memories of movie screenings in the old days. They spoke of sitting under the stars with their loved ones at an outdoor screening. It was a bygone time when watching movies was not just about the film itself, but the entire experience – one reminiscent of the kampung spirit.

This refers to the strong sense of camaraderie that characterised village life. It was about knowing your neighbours, lending a hand when needed, and sharing in each other’s joys and sorrows.

However, the rise of digital streaming has significantly changed how we consume media, with convenience having replaced community.

Community movie nights can foster connections between neighbours, bridge generational gaps, and create lasting memories, much like the kampung spirit once did. They also give the younger ones a chance to create cherished memories, just as our parents and grandparents did.

Darcel Al Anthony

