Forum: Community and pet cats not a danger to local wildlife

I refer to the article “Cat-astrophic for nature? Felines eat more than 2,000 species, including those at risk: Study” (Dec 14).

Community and pet cats in Singapore are an integral part of our community and are cherished companions for many. While the report is rooted in scientific data, the portrayal of cats as “problematic invasive species” may risk fuelling unwarranted aversion towards these animals if not contextualised.

Cats play a vital role in their native ecosystems, where they contribute to the delicate balance of nature. The true problem arises when these animals, once bred for domestic life, are abandoned and left to roam freely.

This is especially so in Singapore, where we have seen an increase in the number of abandoned animals over the last year.

Cats, when responsibly cared for, do not pose an inherent threat to local wildlife. Encouraging responsible pet ownership, for example, by keeping cats indoors, is therefore pivotal to mitigate their impact on the ecosystem.

By providing a controlled indoor environment for pet cats, we not only help to preserve local wildlife but also ensure the safety of our feline companions who are susceptible to outdoor dangers.

In navigating the issue of allowing cats in HDB flats, it would be ideal to take a balanced approach that integrates regulations with education on responsible ownership.

Rather than succumb to fear, let us approach this topic with a balanced view. By fostering responsible cat ownership, along with collaborative efforts between communities and authorities, we can create a sustainable solution where cats thrive in harmony with our environment.

Sabrina Ng Phui Fun

Communications executive

SPCA Singapore