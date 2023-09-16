Forum: Committed to doing better to respond to public feedback

We thank Mr Adam Reutens-Tan for his letter “Abandoned bicycle still there despite reporting it many times” (Sept 5).

Upon receiving Mr Reutens-Tan’s feedback via the OneService app on June 18, the Land Transport Authority promptly issued a removal notice, giving the owner some time to remove the bicycle. Despite this grace period, the bicycle was not removed. It was eventually removed by the National Environment Agency on Sept 5.

The Municipal Services Office and our partner agencies are committed to doing better in terms of strengthening inter-agency coordination to address public feedback in a timely and thorough manner.

We apologise for the administrative lapse that led to a delay in the removal.

Andrew Chua

Director, Service Quality

Municipal Services Office

Tai Ji Choong

Director

Division of Public Cleanliness

National Environment Agency