Forum: Collective responsibility key to protecting elderly road users

We thank Mr Melvin Goh Kwang Hua for his letter “ More measures needed to protect seniors on the roads ” (Jan 1).

We share Mr Goh’s concerns about the increase in elderly pedestrian fatalities. The Traffic Police has been addressing this issue through a sustained, multi-pronged approach of enforcement, education and engagement.

This includes regular enforcement operations at jaywalking hot spots and educational talks at road safety sessions and community events. We also work with grassroots organisations and the Singapore Road Safety Council to remind seniors of the importance of using designated crossing points and remaining vigilant.

We share Mr Goh’s desire to lower vehicle speeds within neighbourhoods. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is expanding its Friendly Streets initiative to all towns by 2030. This includes introducing traffic-calming measures such as road humps, raised zebra crossings, street signage and road markings to remind drivers to slow down in designated neighbourhood zones. These infrastructural improvements complement our enforcement efforts.

Enhanced penalties have been in place since July 1, 2021, for traffic offences committed in Silver Zones, including speeding, beating red lights and failing to give way to pedestrians.

From Jan 1, 2026, enhanced penalties of an additional two demerit points and an additional $100 in composition sums apply to offenders who commit traffic offences in Friendly Streets. This will enhance deterrence and strengthen protection for seniors.

Road safety is a collective responsibility. We urge motorists to exercise patience and vigilance around vulnerable road users, and encourage pedestrians to avoid jaywalking for their own safety.

Superintendent of Police Lin Zhihao

Assistant Director (Media Relations Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force