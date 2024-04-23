Forum: Collective effort needed for a sustainable future – we have a long way to go

With Earth Day being marked on April 22, it is a good reminder that achieving sustainability is a complex process that requires more than just government initiatives – it demands a robust service infrastructure and collective efforts.

A significant source of waste in Singapore is unused medicine. A visit to the pharmacy for a minor ailment usually results in a bag full of medicine, much of which often goes unused. This is particularly true for parents with young children who frequently fall ill. One solution could be for pharmacies to dispense only the required quantity of medicine, instead of the whole box or bottle.

Food wastage is another pressing issue. While food charities exist as a channel to which excess food can be diverted, there are certain challenges. Often, people misuse food charities as disposal bins for expired or near-expired food. It may not be possible to fully utilise these items, and it adds more work for the teams sorting through the donations.

The use of plastic is a global concern. The zero-waste movement encourages retailers to offer incentives to customers who bring their own reusable bags. Non-profit organisations could be roped in to create reusable bags from discarded clothes.

The prevalent mindset in Singapore is that it is cheaper to buy a replacement than it is to repair the product we already own. Though the consumption that this mindset drives does contribute to economic growth, it is important to look at sustainability. The country would benefit from having skilled individuals who can offer repair services at affordable rates, as this would make people less likely to want to buy new products.

While Singapore is making strides towards sustainability, there is still a long way to go. Besides government initiatives, the collective efforts of all are needed. Every step, no matter how small, takes us closer to the creation of a sustainable future.

Asha Ashok