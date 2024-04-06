Forum: Coffee shops should avoid exploitation in the name of sustainability

When coffee shops charge a lot more for a drink if a disposable cup is used, we have to address the core principles of true sustainability and affordability in our coffee shop culture.

While businesses aim to thrive, we must ensure that growth does not come at the expense of exploiting customers under the guise of sustainability.

True sustainability goes beyond mere profit margins; it encompasses social responsibility and ethical practices. Implementing additional charges without transparently demonstrating how they contribute to sustainability efforts raises questions about the sincerity of such initiatives.

Customers deserve clarity on how their extra expenditure directly impacts sustainable practices, whether it is through eco-friendly packaging, supporting local producers, or other tangible efforts.

Moreover, in an era of high inflation, businesses should exercise restraint and empathy in pricing food and beverage items.

Those under financial strain would welcome a collective effort to keep essential commodities affordable. Coffee shops, as community hubs, should try to ensure that a drink or meal remains within reach of the masses.

While acknowledging the need for businesses to adapt to economic challenges, we must not lose sight of the broader social context. Profiteering under the pretence of sustainability undermines the integrity of such initiatives and erodes consumer trust.

Instead, businesses should explore innovative yet ethical ways to balance sustainability with affordability, fostering a sustainable model that benefits both the environment and the community.

Martin Lee Ming Han