Forum: Coffee shops charging more for disposable cups encourage green behaviour

As a sustainability consultant, I applaud coffee shops for charging more for drinks served in disposable cups (Coffee shops should avoid exploitation in the name of sustainability, April 6).

This initiative aligns perfectly with the principles of sustainability and represents a proactive step towards reducing single-use cups and encouraging eco-friendly behaviour among consumers.

Disposable cups contribute significantly to environmental pollution and waste, posing a grave threat to the planet’s delicate ecosystems.

By incentivising the use of reusable cups, coffee shops are not only reducing their own environmental footprint, but are also letting consumers make more sustainable choices in their daily lives.

This approach mirrors the Government’s implementation of the carbon tax, which aims to internalise the environmental costs associated with carbon emissions and incentivise businesses and individuals to adopt cleaner and greener practices.

Just as the carbon tax encourages companies to invest in renewable energy and adopt energy-efficient technologies, the higher charges for disposable cups motivate consumers to opt for reusable alternatives, thus driving positive environmental outcomes.

Moreover, this initiative fosters greater awareness and consciousness about the environmental impact of our consumption habits.

It prompts consumers to reconsider their reliance on single-use plastics and embrace more sustainable lifestyles.

By making sustainable choices the norm rather than the exception, we can collectively work towards a more resilient and harmonious relationship with the planet.

While some may view the increased charges as exploitation in the name of sustainability, it’s essential to recognise the greater good that such measures serve.

They not only mitigate environmental harm but also contribute to building a more sustainable and resilient society for future generations.

Liu Fook Thim