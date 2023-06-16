Forum: Clarify rules on having plants in HDB corridors

I was reminded of my bad experience with my neighbour when I read the Sunday Times article on corridor gardens (Inspiring HDB corridor gardens: Families, neighbours bond while growing plants outside flats, June 11).

The report said one rule is maintaining a clear passageway, with a minimum width of 1.2m clearance.

My neighbour managed to get the authorities to remove my plants, although the clearance was more than 1.2m.

This is because of an HDB by-law which states: “No person shall erect or install any fixture, structure, object or material on any common property or in any open space within a housing estate.”

The Housing Board should clarify if corridor gardening is legal, and if so, the laws should be amended accordingly, so they cannot be used by unreasonable neighbours as a weapon against others.

Jeremy Ko Sheng Wei