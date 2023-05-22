Forum: Children can help support those with dementia

A few days ago, I noticed an elderly man wandering around an MRT station. I was, at the time, unsure of what to do and did not approach him. But someone stepped forward and found a lanyard with a relative’s phone number hanging around the man’s neck. He then sat with the man to wait for his relative to arrive.

It may not be common for a bystander to display such initiative and awareness of the conditions dementia patients face, but it should be. This is especially in Singapore, where about one in 10 aged 60 and above has dementia, and it is important for the public to develop an awareness of it.

After all, should the person face difficulties, he may be a risk to himself, and also to those around him.

Even children need opportunities to realise the impact of dementia on the elderly. It can be heartbreaking for those with a grandparent with dementia who may not be able to remember the grandchildren.

Schools and pre-schools and old age homes could partner each other to create awareness as well as empathy and let children interact with the elderly, such as through learning journeys and volunteering opportunities.

Children can then step up and try to support their affected grandparents and others by, for instance, playing dementia-friendly games and stimulating their memory.

Avishi Gurnani, 12

Secondary 1 student