Forum: Changing EVs’ licence plates not practical or sustainable

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I refer to the recent report on proposals to introduce differentiated licence plates for electric vehicles or EVs (Singapore studying separate car licence plates for EVs to warn SCDF, public in cases of fire: MHA, Feb 27).

While improving emergency response is important, the proposed approach risks becoming a costly and largely cosmetic exercise – bordering on vanity rather than necessity.

Replacing entire licence plates across a growing EV fleet is neither resource-efficient nor particularly “green”, given the materials, logistics and administrative costs involved.

The crux of the issue is not the vehicle type, but the battery chemistry and associated risks. EVs are not homogeneous, and this diversity will only increase as new battery technologies emerge, across pure EVs, hybrids, plug-in hybrids and range-extender types. A one-size-fits-all plate does little to convey the specific hazard profile responders actually need.

A more practical and scalable solution would be to retain existing plates and introduce a standardised colour-coded identifier, such as a visible strip or square. Different colours could denote battery or propulsion types.

This approach would be more flexible, easier to update as technologies evolve, and significantly less wasteful.

We should also avoid a myopic approach and consider longer-term applications. Such identifiers could support access control to low or no-emissions zones, or other sensitive environments, without repeatedly overhauling the entire licence plate regime.

This system would benefit not only firefighters, but also police, tow operators, roadside mechanics and workshop personnel who need to quickly assess vehicle risks before handling them in an evolving eco-system.

Beyond physical identifiers, Singapore could develop a centralised digital platform providing emergency shutdown procedures and hazard information for different vehicle types. This could be self-sustaining through modest subscription fees from motor trade professionals and workshops, who would directly benefit from timely, vehicle-specific data.

Finally, enforcement realities should not be overlooked. Licence plate fabrication in Singapore is not regulated, and issues such as improperly made or cloned plates exist. Introducing new plate formats without addressing these gaps may create further complications rather than enhance safety.

If the objective is safety, solutions should be targeted, adaptable and resource-conscious, rather than visually distinctive changes driven more by appearance than effectiveness.

Norman Lee