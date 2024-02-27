Forum: Challenging for maids with household and special needs caregiving duties

We refer to the report “3 weeks’ jail for maid who slapped and kicked employer’s son, 8, who has ADHD” (Feb 21).

Violence towards anyone, particularly vulnerable individuals, can never be condoned. However, it is important to highlight that migrant domestic workers (MDWs) tasked with caring for special needs children, or providing any kind of specialised care (including eldercare), often face a myriad of challenges, especially if they have to juggle caregiving duties with household responsibilities.

In Sakinah’s case, she had household duties in addition to caring for four children, one with special needs. Such MDWs are typically overworked. Due to MDWs’ exclusion from the Employment Act, there are no legal limits on working hours, and MDWs may have almost round-the-clock work, with negative impacts on their physical and mental well-being.

In the experience of the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics (Home), MDWs with caregiving responsibilities often do not receive adequate training. They encounter difficulties in managing the care recipients’ unique needs, ranging from behavioural issues to medical care requirements.

Insufficient training can lead to heightened stress, frustration, and potential risks to both the care recipient and the caregiver. Sometimes, such MDWs are not even aware that they have caregiving responsibilities until they arrive at the household.

Lacking the necessary knowledge and support systems, MDWs may find themselves overwhelmed and ill-equipped to provide the level of care and attention the care recipients deserve, or deal with negative or unpleasant situations.

Stressors can also come from employers’ expectations. MDWs have told Home that they are scolded by their employers when children cannot get to school on time, do not finish food at mealtimes, or fail to complete their homework.

MDWs with eldercare responsibilities have similarly reported being blamed when medicines are not taken, or when patients are late for hospital appointments, even though such incidents occur due to the care recipients’ behaviour.

Singapore remains heavily reliant on MDWs for caregiving needs. Home maintains that a bifurcated work pass system, differentiating the role of caregiving and domestic work, will ensure clarity of roles, reduce overwork, and give MDWs who have to provide specialised care access to mandatory, comprehensive training so they can fulfil their crucial roles effectively.

There should also be readily available support mechanisms and greater legislative protections (such as mandatory weekly rest days) to prevent caregiver burnout.

Jaya Anil Kumar

Senior Manager (Research and Advocacy)

Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics