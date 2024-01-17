Forum: Certification needed for management consultants working with SMEs that apply for grant

We refer to Ms Jeanette Koh Siew Fah’s letter “Veterans’ attempt to volunteer as mentors to SMEs thwarted” (Jan 11).

We would like to clarify the requirements for the management consultant certification offered by the Institute of Management Consultants Singapore (IMCS).

IMCS is a Singapore Accreditation Council-accredited certification body for the Registered Management Consultant (RMC), a certification programme aligned to the SS680:2021 standard which sets out the minimum professional standards and practices for management consultants. The certification focuses on consultancy experience, skills and ethics, evaluating candidates on academic qualification, at least 1,000 hours of recent consultancy work, positive client testimonials, and passing an exam from an IMCS or equivalent course.

Recognised by Enterprise Singapore, the RMC is a prerequisite for management consultants engaging in projects for SMEs applying for the Enterprise Development Grant. While we advocate certification as a credential, senior professionals can still offer their consulting or mentoring services in an open market based on buyer and seller principles.

As a non-profit association, IMCS is committed to building a thriving local management consulting community. We support members with diverse expertise to collaborate to access business opportunities.

For more information, contact secretariat@imcs.sg.

Teo Cheng Swee (Dr)

President

Institute of Management Consultants (Singapore)