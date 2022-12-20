Forum: Cash refund of ez-link card stored value can be obtained at any TransitLink ticket office

We refer to the Forum letter, “Let commuters keep commemorative ez-link cards and get stored value refunded” (Dec 14).

Customers can request a cash refund of the stored value on ez-link cards that are not corrupted or expired at any TransitLink ticket office and retain their cards. This applies to all ez-link cards and charms, including commemorative and special edition cards.

Customers may also choose to spend the remaining value in their ez-link cards at retail acceptance points, before the date of expiry. The full list of retail merchants can be found here.

Customers may also contact the ez-link hotline on 6496-8300 for other queries.

Janice Xu

Senior Manager, Marketing Communications

EZ-Link