Forum: Carry out nicotine detection tests on second-hand smoke victims

I support the call in the report “Expand screening for lung cancer beyond long-time heavy smokers” (Dec 4), especially for screening of high-risk non-smokers exposed to chain second-hand smoke.

I have encountered doctors who downplayed the risks of my exposure to second-hand smoke, leading to a delay in diagnosing my emphysema.

Some of the doctors underestimated the effects of second-hand smoke, regarding it as a part of modern life and joked about being exposed to it daily.

I propose that the doctors and the Ministry of Health carry out simple nicotine or cotinine tests on a regular basis to detect the presence of nicotine in the blood or urine of high-risk second-hand smoke victims.

The nicotine test is more affordable and simpler than a lung screening.

The call to expand lung cancer screening to non-smokers is welcome, particularly since there is no legislation on smoking at home.

It should be done once a year if the nicotine test fails to detect anything.

New legislation should be introduced to curb the actions of chain-smokers and prevent more situations where second-hand smoke can do harm to those around them.

Chong Ling Eng