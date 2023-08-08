Forum: Carpark rates for Safra Choa Chu Kang

We refer to the letter by Mr Loong Chik Tong regarding free parking for park users in the morning at Safra Choa Chu Kang (Let users park for free in the morning, Aug 4).

We thank Mr Loong for his feedback. The carpark charges at Safra Choa Chu Kang reference the rates charged by other similar facilities in the vicinity, and are reviewed from time to time.

Alternatively, members of the public can also park in public carparks in the vicinity, such as at blocks 343A and 708A.

Tham Lai Mun

Club Manager

Safra Choa Chu Kang