Forum: Carpark rates for Safra Choa Chu Kang

Updated
48 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

We refer to the letter by Mr Loong Chik Tong regarding free parking for park users in the morning at Safra Choa Chu Kang (Let users park for free in the morning, Aug 4).

We thank Mr Loong for his feedback. The carpark charges at Safra Choa Chu Kang reference the rates charged by other similar facilities in the vicinity, and are reviewed from time to time.

Alternatively, members of the public can also park in public carparks in the vicinity, such as at blocks 343A and 708A.

Tham Lai Mun
Club Manager
Safra Choa Chu Kang

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top