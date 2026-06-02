Forum: Businesses rarely move from success to retrenchment overnight

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T he article “Retrenchments: Why early disclosure may do more harm than good” (May 29) raised valid concerns, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises operating with limited financial buffers. However, it appears to conflate a sudden retrenchment announcement with a sudden business problem.

Businesses rarely move from success to retrenchment overnight. Declining sales, shrinking order books, cash flow pressures and hiring freezes often emerge over months. While the final decision to retrench may be made quickly, the underlying deterioration is frequently visible long before the announcement.

Similarly, some retrenchments stem from risks that have accumulated over time, such as heavy reliance on a small number of customers, concentration in a single market, or significant debt obligations. When these risks materialise, the resulting retrenchments may appear sudden, but the vulnerabilities themselves are seldom new.

Employees generally have little influence over such business decisions, yet they often bear the most immediate consequences when these risks crystallise.

The article also assumes that limited disclosure reduces anxiety. However, most employees have little visibility into the financial condition of their employers. Where information is limited, uncertainty and rumours are unlikely to diminish.

While the Ministry of Manpower encourages early alerts to facilitate support for affected workers, there is limited public information on compliance levels, the assistance provided, and the outcomes achieved. In the absence of such visibility, workers can hardly be expected not to worry about the adequacy of notice and support should retrenchment occur.

The debate should therefore not be framed simply as a choice between business flexibility and transparency. A more useful question is how the risks and consequences of business decisions should be shared fairly among employers, employees and other stakeholders.

The announcement may be sudden. The circumstances leading to it often are not.

Chong Ryh Huei