Forum: Britain’s anti-smoking plan for the young worth exploring

Britain’s recent plan to ban anyone aged 15 and under in 2024 from ever buying cigarettes is a game changer in the fight against youth smoking (British smoking ban for younger generations passes first parliamentary hurdle, April 17).

For years, governments worldwide, including in Singapore, have grappled with implementing measures to curb youth smoking. Despite the presence of stringent laws and regulations, the allure of smoking, fuelled by peer pressure and advertising tactics, continues to lure impressionable minds into a cycle of addiction and self-harm.

The British government’s move to implement such a drastic measure signifies a shift towards a more proactive approach in protecting the health and well-being of the younger generation. By cutting off youth’s access to tobacco products, the government aims to disrupt the cycle of addiction before it takes hold.

Some may argue that such measures infringe on personal freedoms and fail to address the root causes of youth smoking. However, decisive action is necessary to start breaking the cycle of addiction and prevent countless premature deaths caused by smoking-related illnesses.

It is time for our government to take decisive and forceful action to protect the health and future of our youth. Only through bold and courageous measures can we hope to stem the tide of this deadly scourge and safeguard the well-being of our future generations.

Keith Wong