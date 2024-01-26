Forum: Better safety precautions needed for passengers on buses to Malaysia

I was a passenger on the bus involved in the Jan 13 accident on the North-South Expressway in Melaka, in which a 17-year-old passenger died (One dead, two seriously injured in fiery crash of bus travelling from Singapore to KL, Jan 13).

I am still affected by the accident and hope bus safety procedures can be improved to avoid such deaths in the future.

Passengers on buses, like those on airplanes, should be briefed on what to do in an emergency or accident. They should be told where the emergency exits are before departure. Able-bodied passengers near the rear exit door should be shown how to open the emergency door.

The proper use of emergency tools such as safety hammers to break glass windows should be demonstrated.

Bus operators should ensure staff are trained to handle such emergencies. The presence of a staff member at the back could aid a swift evacuation or a staff member should know to open the rear exit door from the outside.

Passengers should also be reminded of safety measures, such as using the seat belts and wearing proper footwear for better mobility during emergencies.

During the accident, there were repeated headcounts, partly because two passengers had left the scene. Passengers should be accounted for by seat numbers and by referring to the passenger list for quick identification to see if anyone is missing.

To prevent further deaths and enhance the safety of bus passengers, the authorities should conduct a comprehensive review of existing bus safety regulations and procedures. There should be mandatory safety training and regular safety drills for bus operators.

Vincent Ong