Forum: Better polyclinic experience through digitalisation

We would like to thank Mr William Goh for his letter about his positive experience during his recent visit to Pasir Ris Polyclinic (Quick and easy polyclinic visit, March 23).

At SingHealth Polyclinics, we strive to improve our patients’ experience through digitalisation. Patients may make use of our Health Buddy app to perform a wide array of services, such as to make or reschedule their appointments, perform mobile registration to get their queue number, monitor their queue status, and make payment online after their visit.

Patients may also make payment using the self-service kiosks at our clinics, or through Giro by signing up for our Speed Pay service.

We are delighted by Mr Goh’s feedback, and will work to explore more digitalised services and systems to create a more seamless experience for our patients.

Koh Kim Hwee (Dr)

Clinic Director

SHP-Pasir Ris