Forum: Beef up parent engagement to better understand PSLE worries

I refer to the recent discussion on the need for more support in preparing pupils for the PSLE (Students need more support in preparing for the Primary School Leaving Examination, June 29), now that mid-year exams have been removed.

I commend the Ministry of Education (MOE) for the changes it has implemented in Singapore’s education system. The reduction of exams and focus on holistic development represent a significant shift towards a more balanced approach to education. These changes will impact every child, regardless of background.

While some parents may have more resources to support their children’s preparation, it is important to view this as a collective challenge to better develop our children, rather than individuals having an advantage in tackling a national exam.

By creating space and enabling schools to provide opportunities for pupils to explore their interests and talents, MOE is aiming to foster a love for learning that goes beyond exam scores. This foundation sets the stage for a lifelong journey of exploration and growth that will benefit children.

While MOE takes the lead in driving these changes, it is equally important for us parents to adapt our mindset and define education outcomes beyond academic results. By working together with MOE, we can create a supportive system that addresses the diverse needs of our children and promotes their overall growth.

Yet, it appears from recent Forum letters that parents still have concerns that have not been adequately addressed. MOE may want to review its parents engagement plan to better understand the root cause of their concerns, and to address them directly.

I appeal to fellow parents to recognise that the PSLE is not the sole determinant of a child’s future. MOE has made adjustments to ensure that access to a good tertiary education is available to every student, regardless of his performance in the exam.

Academic excellence remains important, but the emphasis should also be on equipping our children with skills to navigate an ever-changing world.

I believe the reduction of exams and the emphasis on holistic development in our education system are positive steps forward. MOE’s efforts, combined with active parental involvement, will contribute to the creation of a more inclusive and supportive educational environment.

Marcus Tang Chee Wei