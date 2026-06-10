Forum: Be discerning and reject efforts to sow distrust

I read the troubling news about the emergence of online posts that suggested Singapore is inundated by a certain ethnic group and that the others should be alarmed (Singapore blocks online posts targeting Indian community; content likely from China-based platform, June 6).

Many countries in the world are suffering from confrontations between self-interest groups that hamper the growth of their nation and deepen the suffering of their people. It is almost impossible to reverse the entrenched predicament as the distrust sown in the minds of people is like dried wood that can be lit by the slightest spark.

Singapore is a small and young country that miraculously survived a baptism of fire and prospered under the most unlikely circumstances. We, the people of Singapore, are the only ones wanting the best for this land and should do all that we can to protect it.

Social media and the online world carry many sensational and disguised messages which may catch our attention and stoke our curiosity. We should be discerning enough to distinguish between light-hearted commentary and intentional efforts to sow distrust, which we should reject and not spread. Otherwise, we could be led down the path of no return.

Chen Seh Choong