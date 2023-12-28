Forum: Bank employee tied undone shoelaces of customer using walker

My husband has mobility problems and needs the aid of a walker. On Dec 19, I drove him to OCBC Bank’s Holland Village branch to settle his banking needs. When I picked him up two hours later, he told me about his encounter at the branch, which touched my heart.

The branch is not handicap-friendly and has no lift, perhaps due to the building’s structural constraints. My husband had to leave his walker downstairs to walk slowly up to the second floor for his banking needs.

He was assisted by helpful staff throughout his time there.

When he completed his banking chores, a young female employee helped him walk downstairs. On noticing his shoelaces were undone, she bent down and tied his shoelaces before seeing him off.

This OCBC employee showed compassion and care for her customers. Such staff behaviour reflects the company’s corporate culture and training. Well done!

Tang Sheong Ha