Forum: AVS looking at strengthening penalties for animal cruelty

We thank the writer for his feedback (More stringent measures essential to deter cruelty, March 1).

From 2019 to 2023, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster of the National Parks Board, consistently received about 1,250 cases of alleged animal cruelty each year, including feedback from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Every case undergoes thorough investigation.

Between 2019 and 2022, an average of about 60 cases per year, or 5 per cent of the total, were found to be related to animal cruelty. Enforcement actions were taken against the offenders, ranging from warnings to prosecution, depending on the severity of the case.

For the remaining cases, our investigations showed that most arose from disputes or disamenities caused by pets or community animals, or involved the deaths of community animals, which could be due to non-cruelty-related reasons such as accidental falls from height, fights among community animals or road traffic accidents.

Investigations are ongoing for some cases received in 2023, and appropriate enforcement action will be taken for each case. AVS will spare no effort to safeguard animal health and welfare.

The community has a crucial role through a shared responsibility in this.

Pet owners can refer to the Code of Animal Welfare for Pet Owners at go.gov.sg/animal-welfare-code-petowners to learn about the minimum standards expected for animal housing, management and care.

We urge people to promptly share information and/or evidence on suspected animal cruelty cases with AVS via our website at avs.gov.sg/feedback or by calling our Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

For suspected animal cruelty cases involving the death of an animal, it is crucial to immediately report the case to AVS so that a necropsy can be conducted to establish the cause of death.

We are looking at the possibility of strengthening penalties for animal cruelty, as part of our ongoing review of the Animals and Birds Act.

The review spans a range of areas, from enhancing protections for animal health and welfare, to strengthening safeguards on public health and safety.

As such, time will be needed to formulate the proposals, and to consult the public and all relevant stakeholders. More details will be shared when ready.

AVS will also continue to work closely with stakeholders, such as animal welfare groups, to raise public awareness of responsible interactions with animals.

Jessica Kwok

Group Director

Animal & Veterinary Service