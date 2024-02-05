Forum: Ashamed of US senator’s behaviour and glad I gave up US passport

The interrogation of Singaporean and TikTok chief executive Chew Shou Zi by United States lawmakers at a hearing on children’s online safety was beyond disgraceful (‘Senator, I am Singaporean’: TikTok CEO grilled on app’s China links, Feb 2).

As a former US resident for 31 years and current Singapore resident for 39 years and naturalised citizen for 14 years, I am ashamed of my former homeland.

This callous anti-Chinese stereotyping exposes the darker side of US politics. In an election year which portends to become extremely acrimonious, one expects such grandstanding and ad hominem attacks. However, this relentless badgering of a Singapore citizen was especially unbecoming of American public officials.

An elected US senator asked Mr Chew if he had links with the Communist Party of China. He then proceeded to egregiously confuse Mr Chew’s Chinese ethnicity and citizenship.

The farce was not so much contemptible as pitiable. Such reprehensible behaviour by US government leaders further validates my decision to relinquish my US passport and call this wonderful republic my home.

I am proud to stand alongside Mr Chew and proclaim “I am Singaporean”.

John Driscoll