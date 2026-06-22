Forum: As traditional milestones shift, so must definitions of success

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M any Singaporean millennials and Gen Zs were raised on a familiar narrative of progress: study hard, obtain a degree, secure stable employment, purchase a Housing Board flat and build a career steadily.

This trajectory, often associated with the 5Cs aspirations of earlier generations, shaped expectations of upward mobility. However, the long-held belief that hard work guarantees greater material prosperity is beginning to fracture.

For many young adults, milestones such as private property ownership, rapid career progression and early retirement feel increasingly out of reach despite higher qualifications.

At the same time, professionals, managers, executives and technicians continue to account for a significant proportion of retrenchments, highlighting the changing nature of job security.

What happens when a generation begins to doubt that hard work alone can deliver the milestones their parents achieved? While earlier generations had their economic challenges too, rapid technological change, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence, has introduced new uncertainties around career longevity.

When a generation grows up believing that the traditional playbook no longer works, the societal impact can be profound. Workplace disillusionment and practices such as quiet quitting _ meeting job requirements without going beyond them _ have become part of the public conversation.

Increasingly, some young Singaporeans are exploring alternative lifestyles abroad. Others are building small businesses centred on creativity, community and personal fulfilment rather than scale alone. In doing so, they are broadening the definition of success beyond purely material benchmarks.

As traditional milestones become less attainable due to global inflation and high living costs, the definition of success has and must evolve. This generation is uniquely positioned to trade the hyper-focus on material accumulation for a broader emphasis on mental well-being, purpose-driven work and community impact.

The challenge ahead lies not only in sustaining growth, but also in recognising emerging forms of achievement, and ensuring that societal expectations evolve alongside changing realities.

Hard work will remain important, but its outcomes may need to be understood in broader terms than material accumulation alone.

Jariel Ann Tan