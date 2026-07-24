Forum: Kudos to efforts equalising pay for air traffic controllers regardless of education qualifications

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I was heartened to read the article “$20k sign-on bonus, new schemes: How Singapore plans to grow its pool of air traffic controllers” (July 22).

One particular point really caught my attention. Once the trainee air traffic controllers have obtained their licences, they will receive the same pay regardless of their educational qualifications.

Such forward-thinking by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) management aligns with what our policymakers have been trying to advance for many years now. An employee’s worth should be competency-based and not education-based, and skills-based jobs are still highly valued by our society and employers.

I would like to wish CAAS all the best in its recruitment efforts and hope more employers, in both the public and private sectors, would similarly adopt its stance.

Sebastian Tan Gee How