Forum: Annual AGO report can be made more informative

Every year the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO) reports on lapses and weaknesses found during its annual audits of government accounts (Auditor-General flags lapses in govt agencies, including transfer of official funds to personal bank accounts, July 19).

The audits help the government organisations to improve their internal controls to prevent lapses from recurring.

They also give taxpayers a glimpse of how well their money is being managed by the organisations.

The report could be more informative if the AGO could consider including the following information:

First, the AGO could report on what follow-up actions the organisations have taken over lapses reported in the previous year’s audits.

This would give taxpayers an assurance that all lapses have been adequately addressed and would not recur.

Second, instead of only lapses and weaknesses, the report could also mention those government organisations which have good internal controls and practices. It would be a good way to acknowledge the good work done by them. Taxpayers would also get to know which government organisations are doing the right thing and have more trust in them.

Lee Yim May