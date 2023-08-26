Forum: An engaging learning experience in art education

We are heartened that Mr Jeffrey Say Seck Leong shares our vision of cultivating an understanding and appreciation of art in our students from young (Schools should harness the power of art, Aug 17).

The Nurturing Early Learners Framework, which supports pre-school curriculum development, recognises the importance of the role of the arts in supporting children’s holistic development, including the areas of creativity and imagination.

Pre-school teachers are encouraged to provide opportunities for children to participate in art and music and movement experiences, allowing them to enjoy the process of exploration, expression, and creation.



Art education in primary school aims to provide a strong foundation for students to understand art as a way of learning about themselves and the world around them.

The syllabus encompasses a range of media, themes and topics. It also features a curated selection of artworks by local and international artists, organised thematically to enable teachers to engage students in inquiry and learning of art concepts.

The Ministry of Education will continue to work closely with schools to provide students with a holistic and engaging learning experience in art education, and develop their creativity, critical thinking and cultural appreciation.

Eugenia Lim

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum 2

Ministry of Education