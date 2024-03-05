Forum: Amount of carbon dioxide to be removed by $27m facility just a drop in the ocean

I question the ecological and fiscal wisdom of investing $27 million to remove some 3,650 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the ocean yearly (PUB to build world’s largest facility to help remove CO2 from ocean, Feb 27).

The article states that by removing the CO2 from the sea, the seawater can absorb more CO2 from the atmosphere when it is pumped back into the ocean. Does this absorption of additional CO2 – a minuscule fraction of all the carbon dioxide the world economy pumps into the earth’s atmosphere – make the world a better place?

We are spending $27 million on a project that provides no ecological benefit to the world – and no material benefit to Singaporeans. This money could have been better spent on the physical infrastructure or economic security of Singapore’s people.

Eric J. Brooks