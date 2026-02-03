Forum: Alumni affiliation can bring diversity for some schools

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

T he review of the Primary 1 registration framework is a welcome and necessary step towards achieving greater diversity in our schools ( P1 registration system being reviewed to improve social mixing in primary schools: Minister , Jan 29).

The board of directors at Singapore Chinese Girls’ School (SCGS) supports this initiative, particularly Education Minister Desmond Lee’s vision of schools as “active platforms to enable our society to continue to thrive and flourish” rather than merely passive reflections of their immediate surroundings.

The current Primary 1 registration framework has served Singapore well, but as Mr Lee observed, the nature of a neighbourhood can significantly affect diversity in schools. This resonates strongly with our experience at SCGS.

The current 1km distance criterion, while convenient for young children, inadvertently draws pupils from a relatively homogeneous area for our school. This geographical reality means that distance-based allocation for our school may not achieve the diversity we all seek to foster.

Interestingly, while the minister noted that affiliation can sometimes result in a concentration of certain pupil profiles, our experience suggests that this may not always be true.

For schools like SCGS, affiliation through our alumni network and school community often brings greater diversity than proximity. Our alumni represent multiple generations from varied backgrounds, offering a broader cross section of society than our immediate geographical vicinity.

This highlights the complexity of the issue that the minister described, where different approaches may be needed for different schools to achieve the same desired outcome of diversity.

Sometimes the distance criterion supports diversity goals; sometimes affiliation does. The key is recognising that rigid application may inadvertently hinder rather than help achieve diversity goals.

As the ministry continues its careful study of this issue, we look forward to contributing to discussions that will help create truly diverse school communities, reflecting Singapore’s rich social and economic tapestry.

Jennie Chua

Chairman, Board of Directors

Singapore Chinese Girls’ School