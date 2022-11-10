Forum: Allow adult learners to choose modules according to needs

I fully support Mr Jason Goh’s call to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in adult learners (Lifelong learning not enough to thrive in an increasingly volatile economy, Nov 4).

However, the curriculum has to be flexible enough to encourage more adults to explore this option. To this end, I would like to highlight an apparent inflexibility when it comes to the selection of modules in tertiary institutions such as polytechnics.

Adult learners enrolling at these institutions have to take all the prescribed modules in a course, and are not able to choose their modules on an “a la carte” basis based on their needs.

These adult learners may already know the contents of some modules either through what they learnt in their academic years or through their work experience, or they may not need those modules for their work plans or career goals.

Allowing adult learners to customise their learning would help champion inclusive education, which recognises that one person’s needs and best interests, as well as work, social and family commitments, may differ from another’s.

Those who decide to pick and choose modules out of an entire course should also be allowed to opt out of a diploma conferment.

The Ministry of Education, Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore could look into this to support the diverse learning needs of adult learners by giving them greater flexibility. Course fees and subsidies or grants could also be pro-rated accordingly.

Timothy Moey